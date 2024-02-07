'More relaxed than ever' - Mauricio Pochettino shrugs off Chelsea pressure after huge Aston Villa FA Cup win and insists he 'knows' Blues players back him amid Belle Silva controversy

'More relaxed than ever' - Mauricio Pochettino shrugs off Chelsea pressure after huge Aston Villa FA Cup win and insists he 'knows' Blues players back him amid Belle Silva controversyJames HunsleyGetty ImagesChelseaMauricio PochettinoAston Villa vs ChelseaFA CupPremier LeagueMauricio Pochettino insisted he was "more relaxed than ever" after Chelsea's convincing win over Aston Villa in the FA Cup fourth round on Wednesday.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPochettino had come under fire for recent resultsBut Chelsea responded in style against VillaBlues boss says he is "more relaxed than ever"