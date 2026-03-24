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Matthijs de Ligt targeting Man Utd return before season ends with 'complicated' back injury improving
United star battles back
The Netherlands international has been a massive miss for the Red Devils, having been sidelined since the victory over Crystal Palace on November 30. Prior to the layoff, De Ligt was an ever-present figure in the starting XI, appearing in every one of United’s opening 13 league fixtures. His recovery has been far more grueling than the medical staff first predicted. While he was originally expected to miss only a week of action, the 26-year-old has spent four months away from competitive football. He is currently undergoing intensive treatment at Carrington, though he has yet to return to grass-based training.
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Carrick cautious over return date
Man Utd interim manager Michael Carrick has been careful not to promise a specific comeback date for his star center-back. "It's difficult to say, just because it's taken that much time," he said, as quoted by BBC.
"With backs sometimes you think it's all right and all of a sudden it's not quite right. We're just being patient and working through it. We'll give him time and try to get him back as quickly as we can, but it's really difficult to say."
Signs of improvement
De Ligt remains hopeful of returning to action for United before the end of the season, with his "complicated" back issue now improving, according to The Sun. With seven games remaining in the season, De Ligt will be aiming to make his return in time to contribute during the final stretch of the campaign, and hoping for a miracle to get a place in the Netherlands squad for the 2026 World Cup.
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What comes next?
While De Ligt continues his recovery from injury, the Red Devils will prepare to face Leeds United in the Premier League after the international break. They currently sit third in the table, just one point ahead of fourth-placed Aston Villa.