Matthias Jaissle promises 'intensity' remains Newcastle identity as he drops subtle transfer hint ahead of St James' Park debut

While preparing his current players, Newcastle are actively working on a £30m deal to sign right-back Amar Dedic from Benfica. Jaissle openly admits he would ideally have a new defender and a midfielder through the door already.

"It would be the best scenario if they’re working straight away from the first day, but that is not common in football," he stated. "If you make signings, new signings at the end of the transfer window, then they usually need time (to adapt to the Premier League), so that’s all things we have to consider.

"We are all still positive though and we want to go in the right direction. I mentioned in the press conference (on Tuesday) that we have our goals. There will be many stones thrown in our path along the way, and we need to get rid of them."