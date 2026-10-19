Getty Images Sport
Newcastle board reach definitive decision on Matthias Jaissle’s future after sluggish Premier League start
Board stand firm behind Jaissle
Jaissle is under no immediate pressure at Newcastle despite a disappointing opening to the campaign. The club hierarchy is prepared to give the 38-year-old manager time to establish his methods and turn results around, as per TEAMtalk.
The Magpies currently sit 11th in the Premier League table with just eight points from their opening seven fixtures. A weekend 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa followed a heavy 4-1 loss away to newly promoted Coventry, fueling frustration among the fan base.
Some supporters have grown restless over the early form, with one influential fanzine even calling for the manager to be sacked. However, senior figures at St James' Park retain firm belief in the project Jaissle is constructing.
- Getty
Rebuilding after major summer exits
The Newcastle board fully anticipated a turbulent transitional phase after losing three key figures in the summer transfer window. Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon, and Bruno Guimaraes all departed the club in a single window.
Stripping the squad of its midfield core and a primary attacking threat meant fluctuating results were always expected. According to the same report, hierarchy figures view the recent struggles as an inevitable consequence of those squad changes rather than a flaw in the manager's tactical system.
Furthermore, the report also describe Jaissle's training sessions as brilliant, praising his focus on high-intensity pressing and structured build-up play. The hierarchy remains convinced that these methods will pay off over the long term.
Squad remains firmly behind manager
Inside the dressing room, the mood among the players remains overwhelmingly positive despite the disappointing run of results. The squad enjoys working under the former Red Bull Salzburg and Al-Ahli coach and values the clarity of his tactical instructions.
Players believe that early-season difficulties are only temporary as new tactical combinations begin to click. They expect performances to improve significantly once team chemistry settles and key absences are managed effectively.
Rather than panicking, the hierarchy views the current situation as a necessary phase in reshaping the team around younger and newly arrived players. The current form has not triggered any serious boardroom concern.
- Getty Images Sport
Time and trust at St James' Park
Jaissle retains both the public and private support of the Newcastle leadership as he implements his philosophy. The manager will now focus on restoring momentum and guiding his side back up the Premier League table. The Magpies are now preparing to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday, followed by a clash against Everton in the Carabao Cup next week.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting