Matheus Cunha claims he 'will never forget' how Michael Carrick masterminded Man Utd's comeback win at Arsenal
Carrick's experience propelling stunning Man Utd run
Cunha's goal came after another stunning strike from Patrick Dorgu but the forward has stressed how much former United midfielder Carrick inspired the team that day.
Carrick has won five out of six games since succeeding Ruben Amorim as United head coach in January until the end of the season, with the 1-0 win at Everton on Monday taking the Red Devils back into fourth spot in the Premier League with a three-point advantage over nearest challengers Chelsea and Liverpool.
Carrick played for United for 12 years, winning five Premier League titles and a Champions League crown among a haul of 18 trophies in total. And Cunha believes the coach's playing career has helped him detect what to do in the key moments.
Cunha believes Carrick 'knows what it takes to win'
Cunha told Globo Esporte: "He is someone who was a multiple champion with Manchester United as a player. He won the Premier League several times. He was coached by Alex Ferguson, who is a legend of the sport. He knows what it takes to win here. I believe that, more than tactical issues, Carrick adds a lot from the side of someone who knows the paths representing the club."
'Courage' key to beating Arsenal
Arsenal are vying to win all four trophies this season and they have been particularly strong at the Emirates Stadium, winning 18 of their 21 home games in all competitions including beating European giants Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich in the Champions League. United are the only team to have left with a victory and Cunha said his side won thanks to their courage.
He added: "They are a very strong team, but we played with a lot of courage at the Emirates. Even when we went behind, at no moment did we lower our heads or give up on our game plan. It is about winning mentality, about believing in what the coach prepared during the week. We need that, to believe we can face anyone. It was one of those games that mark a career. I will never forget it."
Cunha hoping to make Brazil squad for World Cup
Cunha played his part in United's win at Everton with a crossfield ball to Bryan Mbeumo, who then laid on the pass for Benjamin Sesko to score the only goal. Cunha has six goals and two assists for United since completing a £62.5m move from Wolves in the summer.
Carrick praised the Brazilian for his link-up play with Mbeumo and Sesko and highlighted his defensive work as United dug in their heels to win their first visit to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.
"He had to defend in the second half, Matheus, and he did it really well," the United boss said. "It was some pass over the top. We needed a whole team performance in terms of the pressure Everton put us under, and the boys did it. If you do that, you get rewards because we’ve got dangerous players."
As well as helping United finish in the top four to qualify for the Champions League, Cunha has his sights set on the World Cup with Brazil. He was called up for the last squad in November and is eagerly awaiting another call for the friendlies in March against France and Croatia.
"Of course the main focus is helping Manchester United, but I cannot hide the motivation of defending the Brazilian national team, especially at a World Cup," Cunha added. "I'll do everything to be in that group, to represent that shirt. It is every player’s dream. The competition is strong, everyone knows the quality of Brazil’s forwards, but I trust in myself and in the work I'm doing. I am living a good moment here at United and I will keep working at the maximum to maintain this level of form and even improve it.”
