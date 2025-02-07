Matheus Cunha's new release clause revealed as Arsenal handed boost alongside Liverpool and Chelsea in chase for Wolves star ahead of summer transfer window
Matheus Cunha reportedly has a release clause inserted in his Wolves contract as Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea handed a boost ahead of next summer.
- Cunha has been in fine form for Wolves
- Penned a new four-and-a-half-year deal
- But has a £62m release clause in his term sheet