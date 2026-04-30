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Mason Mount claims Man Utd can 'definitely' challenge for Premier League title next season & hails 'brilliant' Michael Carrick
Mount sets sights on Premier League glory
Despite a stop-start career at Old Trafford that has seen him limited to just 69 appearances over three seasons due to various injuries, Mount remains incredibly optimistic about the future. The England international, who already has a Champions League winner's medal from his time at Chelsea, believes the current squad is capable of reaching the summit of English football under the right guidance.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Mount said: "I have a goal of winning the Premier League. Obviously, I've won the Champions League already, but can we [win the league?] Yes, I think we can as a group. We have to have that kind of mentality. It may seem a little bit far away, but you have to have that mentality to really push yourself as a group. We've shown what we can do against the big teams already -- Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, you know, so we've done it."
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The impact of Carrick
The midfielder's renewed confidence is largely attributed to the influence of Carrick, who has guided United back into the hunt for Champions League qualification following the departure of Ruben Amorim. Mount highlighted Carrick's calm demeanour and professional experience as key factors in the squad's recent turnaround in form and belief.
Reflecting on his relationship with the head coach, Mount expressed his gratitude for how Carrick handled his recent injury setbacks. "It was difficult at the beginning because Michael came in and I got injured, so I missed a few games at the beginning," Mount explained. "But he was brilliant with me and speaking to me and just saying, 'Look, I want you back; you're a massive part of the team and the squad,' and 'When you're around the lads, you obviously have a big effect,' so I know where I stand within the group."
Consistency is the next step
While United have struggled for consistency in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, Mount believes the club is now ready to step up and perform on the biggest stages more regularly. With the club targeting a league title to coincide with their 150th anniversary in 2028, the midfielder wants to see that progress accelerated starting from the next campaign.
"We've already shown that this season, so we definitely can do it," Mount added. "It's about now doing it on a bigger stage in the Champions League and doing it more consistently in the Premier League. I'll hopefully be a massive part in that moving forward next season. Yeah, it's a goal: I want to win the Premier League."
Giving back off the pitch
Away from the pressure of the Premier League, Mount recently spent time hosting a special event for Make-A-Wish UK at St George's Park. Hand-in-hand with his brother Lewis and United team-mate Luke Shaw, Mount funded a two-day retreat for 11 children living with critical illnesses, allowing them to experience the life of a professional footballer.
"I'm a footballer, but there's more to life than just football," Mount said after managing a team of children to a victory in a charity match. "You just see the smiles on the kids' faces, how much it means to them, and obviously the families as well. Sometimes the brothers or sisters and Mum and Dad, especially brothers and sisters, can get forgotten about a little bit, so them being involved and being here and going along with the process as well is what Make-A-Wish is all about. That's something that really means a lot to all of us."