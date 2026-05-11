‘Quite a few clubs’ tipped to step up Mason Greenwood transfer interest as Marseille legend Chris Waddle bills ex-Man Utd forward as a ‘definite success’ in France

Waddle believes plenty of suitors will join the clamour for Greenwood’s signature if offers are invited, with the ex-England winger - speaking on behalf of Genting Casino, a premium online casino with a Football Slot Game - telling GOAL of conquering Marseille: “I know what it's like. They demand a lot. They want entertainment as well. But they demand a lot from the players. They think they should be top of the league.

“Since he's gone there, he's played well. He's done well, he's been quite consistent. He keeps getting the goals - chipping in with goals. He's got a lot of penalties, but he's there, he's been fit.

“I'm sure there's a lot of clubs looking at his development and keeping an eye on him. If he needs to leave Marseille one day, there will be quite a few clubs who will be interested in taking Mason. He's done really well for them.

“They've been very patchy, the club, in the last two or three years. They've been very inconsistent, even though they keep finishing in the top five, top four. They get in good positions and then fail, then they come again.

“He's been one of the bright sparks of the team, the squad. He's a good age. He seems to have got his head down. He knows what Marseille demand. He knows what Marseille want, and he's trying to give them that. You can say he's been a definite success in Marseille.”