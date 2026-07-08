Mason Greenwood ready for shock move as new bid made for Marseille forward

Fenerbahce are closing in on a blockbuster deal for Greenwood, with Marseille now highly advanced in talks to part ways with the English forward. According to RMC Sport, negotiations between the two clubs have been progressing steadily behind the scenes since the conclusion of the 2024–25 season, when speculation surrounding Greenwood’s future first intensified.

While Atletico Madrid attempted to lure the former Manchester United man to Spain with a compelling sporting project, the lucrative financial package on the table in Turkey ultimately swayed his decision. The striker is now poised to commit to a four-year contract in Istanbul, where he will pocket a staggering net salary of €10m per season.



