AFP
Mason Greenwood has a shocker! Ex-Man Utd star misses penalty as Marseille lose to Brest in huge blow to Champions League ambitions
Greenwood's nightmare evening
Marseille lost their first game under the management of Habib Beye, as they were beaten 2-0 by Stade Brest. Ludovic Ajorque scored an excellent brace, with Beye's side suffering a severe blow in their attempts to qualify for the Champions League. Greenwood won a penalty in the 82nd minute, providing him with the ideal chance to pull his side back into the game, but his weak attempt was well-saved by Gregoire Coudet in the Brest goal.
Marseille have now failed to win any of their last four games, their longest winless streak in two years. Beye's side are perhaps fortunate that fifth-placed Lille are in equally dismal form; they have not won any of their last five, but they could cut their six-point gap to fourth with a win over Angers this weekend.
- Getty
Greenwood's desperation
Greenwood had a total of seven shots throughout the fixture, but only two were on target, in a wayward evening of efforts. He has been in fine form this season, scoring 14 goals and providing four assists in 20 starts in Ligue 1.
Former boss De Zerbi has helped to push Greenwood towards fulfilling his potential, with the ex-Brighton manager saying of a maturing talent: “We always need a Greenwood like the one we've seen in the last few matches. He's a world-class Greenwood. Because in addition to what his mother and father taught him, he's becoming a complete player. He too has gone through difficult times, he didn't leave, and he stayed here. He understood that we were telling him things for his own good and for the good of OM.”
De Zerbi added: “I hope he continues like this. I'm constantly reminding him that he has to keep going like this and that it's primarily for his own good. Because I also see him as a bit more human. He smiles sometimes, he talks a bit more. He's less withdrawn than before. And that's a positive thing. Now everyone can really appreciate Greenwood even more than before.”
Beye given big build-up
Marseille had given Beye a major build-up before their first fixture under his management, saying in a statement: "Olympique de Marseille is pleased to announce the appointment of Habib Beye as coach of the professional team.
"Habib Beye has carved out a unique career path in French football, first as a combative and respected player, then as an ambitious and thoughtful coach.
"Habib Beye quickly embraced a career as a coach. He was itching to get back on the pitch and naturally found his place on the sidelines. In 2021, he took the reins at Red Star FC. In a demanding league, he imposed a clear identity: discipline, intensity and ambition. His management style was based on high standards and player accountability, in line with what he embodied on the pitch. National champion in 2004, he took Red Star up to Ligue 2 but left the club for Stade Rennais.
"Tuesday 18 February 2018 marks Habib Beye's return to Olympique de Marseille. From the green turf of the Orange Velodrome to the touchline of the Boulevard Michelet stadium, he seems to have come full circle, but the hardest part is probably still ahead of him, with the same guiding principles that accompanied his playing career: leadership, hard work and passion."
- AFP
What comes next?
Marseille's next fixture comes against Lyon on March 1. Lyon are currently third in Ligue 1, five points ahead of Beye's side, but just seven behind shock leaders Lens.
Advertisement