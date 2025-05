Mason Greenwood scored twice to beat Didier Drogba as the Englishman also became the Ligue 1 joint-top scorer along with Ousmane Dembele.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Greenwood scored a brace on the final matchday

Has 21 goals in his debut Ligue 1 season

Set a new club record with the tally Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱