Mason Greenwood applauded for 'against all odds' Marseille impact as Frank Leboeuf expects Ligue 1 club to cash in on ex-Man Utd forward

Former Marseille defender Leboeuf, speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino, told GOAL when asked to assess Greenwood: “I am very impressed. He went against all the odds, because of his private life and some people didn’t want him blah, blah, blah. I’m not going to focus on that, I’m going to talk about the football player.

“Almost 35 years ago, another English guy came to Marseille and he was so red after one month of the sun that people said ‘he cannot settle down properly’. It was Chris Waddle. He became a legend, an icon of Marseille, and still is - even his haircut was copied! Mason is doing that job - low profile, working hard for the team, scoring goals, being crucial.

“I’m very impressed with his football, very pleased that after all the problems he had with Manchester United and his private life that he is capable of doing what he does. Football-wise, I have nothing to complain about.

“I’m very pleased to see another English guy in the south of France, enjoying his time in Marseille, because I can tell you that it is anything but easy in Marseille to settle down. The fans are demanding a lot, it’s Latin pressure, it’s different football, and what Mason is doing, I’m very happy and pleased for him.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!