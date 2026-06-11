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Mary Earps confirms PSG exit as ex-Man Utd & Lionesses goalkeeper nears WSL return
End of the road in Paris
Earps, who joined the French giants in the summer of 2024, leaves after a two-season stint in the Premiere Ligue where she remained one of the most high-profile figures in the women's game.
During her time in the French capital, Earps made 57 appearances and helped the side secure a third-place finish last season. Despite her success abroad, the decorated shot-stopper is now prepared for a new chapter.
Earps reflects on 'wonderful experience'
Speaking via a video shared on PSG’s social media channels, Earps expressed her gratitude for her time at the club. She said: "A crazy, great experience. I’d say great because I’m leaving with such fond memories. I’ve met great people, I’ve trained at a world-class facility, and I’ve played at Parc des Princes. And experience because I think it’s added to my growth as a player and as a person. I think that’s all you can ask for in life is to grow and to be a little bit better every day. That’s what I try to be."
The Lionesses' legend continued her emotional farewell by highlighting the personal growth she achieved in France: "I’ve got to play with some fantastic players from all over the world. I got to go to Africa for the first time with the final of the league cup. I think there’s been a lot of on-the-pitch experiences. I’ve had a lot of firsts as well. Off-the-pitch I’ve had a lot of big moments here in Paris. A lot of experiences which I’ll remember forever. I’m leaving with my heart full, and I’m so happy, privileged and lucky that I was able to have such a wonderful experience here."
WSL return beckons with London City Lionesses
While Earps officially becomes a free agent at the end of June, her next destination appears to be coming into focus. She is understood to be nearing a return to the Women’s Super League, with London City Lionesses emerging as the frontrunners for her signature, as reported by The Independent. The club, owned by American billionaire Kang, has shown significant ambition recently.
London City Lionesses enjoyed a productive debut season in the top flight last term, finishing in sixth place. The potential acquisition of a player with Earps’ pedigree would represent a massive statement of intent for the London-based outfit as they look to disrupt the traditional power balance at the top of the WSL table.
- AFP
Building on a legendary Man Utd legacy
Before her move to France, Earps established herself as a modern great during a five-year spell at Manchester United. She was a cornerstone of the Red Devils' rise, playing a pivotal role in the squad that clinched the club's first major piece of silverware by lifting the Women’s FA Cup. Her leadership and consistency at United made her a fan favourite at Leigh Sports Village.
Her club success has been mirrored on the international stage, where she earned 53 caps for England. Earps was instrumental in the Lionesses' historic Euro 2022 triumph and their subsequent run to the World Cup final in 2023. Although she retired from international duty ahead of England's European Championship defence, her return to the WSL is set to be one of the headline stories of the summer transfer window.