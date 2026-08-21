Martin Keown backs 'ahead of schedule' Max Dowman to play big role in Arsenal's Premier League title defence

Ending a 22-year title drought has finally silenced outside critics who questioned Arsenal's bottle in crunch moments, according to Keown. The former centre-back feels reigning champion status provides vital inner belief, even with rivals desperate to knock them off their perch.

Addressing the weight of expectation, Keown added: "You know, when you win the Premier League, of course everybody wants to beat the champions. There's been pressure on Arsenal over the years.

"The narrative was that they had blown it, had bottled it. I think now they can enjoy being champions and take that into the game. It gives you that extra air of confidence and belief. So, no, you can't worry about that. Just go and win your games, and hopefully you're better than the rest."