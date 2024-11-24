Marta Orlando Pride NWSL ChampionshipIMGAN
Jacob Schneider and Celia Balf

Brazil legend Marta celebrates Orlando Pride's NWSL Championship with mother, attending her first match in the U.S.

MartaOrlando PrideWashington SpiritWomen's footballOrlando Pride vs Washington SpiritNWSL

The Orlando Pride claimed the NWSL Championship, with Brazil star Marta's mother in attendance

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Orlando Pride defeat Washington Spirit 1-0
  • Win their first NWSL Championship
  • Marta's mother watches from stands
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱