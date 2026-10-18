Marseille player ratings vs Angers: Amine Harit and Amine Gouiri inspire five-goal masterclass

Jeffrey De Lange - 6/10

De Lange had a relatively quiet afternoon in terms of shot-stopping, making only one save as Angers struggled to test him frequently. He was helpless for the early opener and the penalty, but his distribution was reliable, helping Marseille maintain their 58% possession share. His positioning provided a safety net for the high defensive line employed by Genesio.

Timothy Weah - 7/10

Captain for the day, Weah operated with his trademark industry. He was instrumental in the buildup for the equaliser, credited with an assist for Abdelli in the 37th minute. Late in the game, he provided another assist for Paixao to kill off the contest. His 85-minute shift showcased a mature balance between defensive tracking and offensive overlapping.

Conrad Egan-Riley - 6/10

Egan-Riley provided a stable presence at the heart of the defence. While the backline looked vulnerable during the early 14th-minute concession, he recovered well to manage the physical threat of El Ouazzani. He finished the game with a tidy completion rate as Marseille focused on building play from the back.

Emerson - 7/10

The veteran full-back displayed his creative value, providing the assist for Kamissoko’s crucial goal just before half-time in the 43rd minute. His delivery from wide areas was a constant threat, and he managed his defensive sector well despite the early pressure from the hosts.

Geoffrey Kondogbia - 6/10

Kondogbia filled in defensively and offered physical presence, though he was substituted at the hour mark for Nayef Aguerd. Before his exit, he helped stifle Angers' counter-attacks and was involved in the transition play that led to Marseille taking control of the midfield battle.