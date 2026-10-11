Marseille Player Ratings vs Troyes: Harit and Abdelli Shine as l'OM End Losing Streak

Jeffrey de Lange - 8/10

A vital performance from the goalkeeper, who was arguably the busier of the two despite Marseille's dominance of the ball. He made three crucial saves to preserve the clean sheet, standing firm when Troyes generated high-quality chances totaling 1.14 xG. His distribution was key to Marseille maintaining their 640 total passes.

Kelyann Bezahaf - 7/10

The young right-back showed maturity beyond his years, particularly in his reading of the game. He recorded several crucial interceptions, cutting out direct balls and maintaining a high line that squeezed the Troyes midfield.

CJ Egan-Riley - 6/10

A steady performance at centre-back. He focused largely on his defensive duties, contributing to a unit that registered 31 clearances. He lacked some forward threat but provided the structural integrity needed to prevent Troyes from exploiting the counter-attack.

Nayef Aguerd - 7/10

Dominant in the air and composed on the ball. Aguerd’s ability to step into midfield helped Marseille sustain pressure. He was central to a defensive effort that limited Troyes to just three shots on target despite their 15 total attempts.

Emerson - 7/10

The captain led by example, providing the crucial assist for Harit's opening goal in the 50th minute. Beyond his offensive contribution, he was the heartbeat of the backline, organising the shape and ensuring Marseille remained compact.