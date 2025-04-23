Marseille fans to get their wish! Mason Greenwood's team-mate Luis Henrique agrees terms with Inter after flak from his own supporters as Ligue 1 side aim for quick sale
Luis Henrique is close to completing his move to Inter after Marseille fans demanded him to be offloaded along with his team-mate Mason Greenwood.
- Henrique on the receiving end from fans lately
- Was asked to "get a move on" by Marseille supporters
- Forward reportedly agrees terms with Inter