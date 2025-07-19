Marcus Rashford to Barcelona is ON! Man Utd accept loan proposal for outcast attacker as long-awaited transfer nears completion M. Rashford Manchester United Barcelona Transfers Premier League LaLiga

Barcelona are closing in on signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United this summer. The Blaugrana have reportedly sent a loan proposal with an option to buy next season, which United have accepted. The player is also keen on joining the Catalan giants and finally ending his nightmare at Old Trafford. Talks are now in their final stages between the two clubs.