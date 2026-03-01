(C)Getty Images
Marcus Rashford told there’s ‘something wrong’ if he can’t enjoy football at Man Utd
A Catalan renaissance sparks Old Trafford scrutiny
Since sealing a blockbuster loan move to Barcelona in the summer of 2025, Rashford has completely revitalised his stalling career. Leaving behind a turbulent and heavily scrutinised period in Manchester, the 28-year-old has flourished under the Spanish sun, racking up an impressive 10 goals and 13 assists across 35 appearances in all competitions. His dynamic link-up play and renewed explosiveness on the left flank have helped propel the Blaugrana to the very summit of La Liga. Furthermore, his elite European pedigree has helped secure Barca a coveted spot in the last 16 of the Champions League, with nine goal contributions across eight appearances in the league phase.
This stark contrast in form has inevitably turned the microscope back onto his time at Old Trafford. Before his departure, the academy graduate had cut a deeply frustrated figure, looking weighed down by the heavy expectations of his boyhood club. While United fans are somewhat pleased to see their homegrown talent smiling again, his immediate success abroad has raised uncomfortable questions about why he couldn't replicate that same joy, work rate, and output in the Premier League over the past two seasons.
Robson demands answers over attacking attitude
The dramatic shift in Rashford’s demeanour has not sat well with everyone, particularly former Manchester United captain Bryan Robson. Reacting to the forward's rediscovered happiness away from Old Trafford, the legendary midfielder delivered a blunt assessment of Rashford's psychological approach to handling the pressure in Manchester.
Speaking to BOYLE Sports, Robson said: "Marcus Rashford, as a player, I can't understand it. When you're at Manchester United and everybody's saying he's lost confidence and belief in his own form at the club, and he goes and says he's starting to enjoy his football again at Aston Villa. If you can't enjoy your football at Manchester United, there's something wrong with you."
Robson also noted that welcoming the forward back into the dressing room next summer wouldn't be a straightforward decision, pointing to the fierce competition now present at Carrington and the potential friction it could cause: "I’m just not quite sure whether I'd bring Marcus back in just because the lads could go, 'well, what about his attitude?'," Robson admitted. "At the moment, the club have got Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount who is a top player when he’s fit. Unfortunately for him, he keeps getting injuries. They’ve even got Patrick Dorgu who has done fantastic and I feel sorry for the lad because he got injured when he was doing great."
New-found form under Carrick
While the focus has been on Rashford's attacking exploits in Spain, back home, Michael Carrick has been quietly shoring up Manchester United's defensive foundation and their ability to counter-attack top teams, while also proving they can successfully compete against deep blocks. This tactical evolution has sparked a phenomenal run of form, with United remaining unbeaten in six games under Carrick, securing five wins, including massive statement victories over Arsenal and Manchester City, alongside just a single draw.
"I’m not sure Michael Carrick is building a counter-attacking team. It depends on how the opposition plays," Robson explained. "Sometimes they go really defensive and they can be difficult to break down so you've got to be careful that you're not getting exposed by a counter-attacking team when you're playing against them. You've got to plan for what you’ll be up against and I think at the moment, Michael's done that pretty well."
He particularly noted a recent clash against Everton where the backline expertly neutralized the opposition's primary threats. "Against Everton, United were solid," he added. "They had the fight you need and the way Everton kept putting the corners right under the bar, I thought Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Casemiro and Senne Lammens handled that really well because Everton didn’t really offer anything else other than those corners, which were the real danger. It was a fantastic goal to win the game but it was the fighting spirit and that determination not to concede a goal that I thought was very good."
A looming summer dilemma
As the spring fixtures arrive, Rashford faces a defining period in his Barcelona loan spell. The upcoming Champions League last-16 ties will test whether he can deliver against elite European opposition, while the pressure of maintaining a La Liga title charge will demand absolute consistency. Thanks to his stellar form, Hansi Flick's team is already exploring making his transfer permanent, presenting Manchester United with a massive financial and sporting decision this summer.
