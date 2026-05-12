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What next for Marcus Rashford & Robert Lewandowski? Hansi Flick addresses future of Barcelona duo after La Liga title triumph
Delaying decisions on key attackers
Barcelona are delaying choices on their star forwards. Following a 2-0 victory over Real Madrid on Sunday to secure the league title, Hansi Flick addressed the media on Tuesday. He praised both Marcus Rashford and Robert Lewandowski for their vital contributions to the team's success but insisted that formal discussions will pause until the final three matches conclude. Revealing his stance, the German coach stated: "At the end of the season, we will analyse everything. Then we will see what happens. Marcus gave us a lot. He has good numbers. I am thankful about that."
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Rashford's permanent transfer dilemma
Rashford has enjoyed a resurgence during his loan from Manchester United, providing 14 goals and 14 assists. Barcelona hold an option to sign him permanently. The forward expressed his desire to remain in Spain following the weekend's crucial triumph. Addressing his situation, he admitted: "I am not a magician, but if I was, I would stay." However, it remains unclear if the club's finances will allow for the expenditure. The decision will require careful evaluation once the celebrations settle down, as the board must balance their ambitious sporting goals with economic reality.
Lewandowski's future hangs in the balance
While the Englishman's situation involves a purchase option, Lewandowski is nearing the end of his contract. The veteran, turning 38 in August, has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia and the United States. He boasts impressive statistics this season, registering 18 goals and four assists in 43 appearances. Overall, he has played 190 games for Barcelona, scoring 119 goals and providing 24 assists. Flick, who previously managed the Poland international, added: "With Robert, what should I say? I have won every title with the club[s] with him. I am proud to be a coach for this amazing player. We have to analyse it and see what happens next season."
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What's next for Barcelona?
Looking ahead, Barcelona turn their attention to chasing a 100-point season. "Our goal is 100 points," Flick stated. "To reach this, we have to win three games. This is the goal for the next three games. We celebrate a lot, but it's also possible to play good." Committing his future to the club, Flick confirmed a new deal until 2028: "It's a really good deal. We can go to 2028 and then we see; if everything is right, we make the decision to go one year more. It's a big commitment for us to work harder, harder than this season, to try and reach the best level with the team and to win titles. This is normal for Barcelona and I know everyone has this amazing dream to win the Champions League. We tried. We try it again."