Marcus Rashford returns for Chelsea trip but Barcelona hit with bad Pedri news ahead of Champions League clash

Pedri, who is not only admired by the Barca faithful but also by opposition managers, will be sidelined for this fixture too. He sustained a tear in the distal femoral biceps of his left leg in late October, and the Clasico was the last time he featured. He is a vital cog in Flick's machinery, as he has hardly missed games under the German coach. The femoral biceps are part of the hamstring group at the back portion of the thigh, and this is not the first time he has succumbed to such an injury. Previously, in September 2021, he suffered a hamstring injury, which kept him out for three months. However, he is said to be recovering well and, as per Mundo Deportivo, has entered the final stage of his recovery.

