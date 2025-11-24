AFP
Marcus Rashford returns for Chelsea trip but Barcelona hit with bad Pedri news ahead of Champions League clash
Rashford's presence is important against Chelsea
Rashford, after a decent outing with England in the November international break, missed Barcelona's 4-0 win against Athletic Club at Camp Nou due to illness. However, he has now recovered from the flu and has been included in Barca's squad that will travel to London to face Enzo Maresca's Chelsea. Rashford, who enjoyed a dismal last few days at United, is currently a menace to Barca's opponents. Ever since his loan move in the summer, he has secured six goals and nine assists across La Liga and the Champions League. In the latter, he has been in ecstatic form, nailing four goals and two assists in the four outings. His involvement against Chelsea will be crucial, and Flick will be dependent on him for goals, as he has already scored six times against the Stamford Bridge-based side. Adding to that, his five assists against the Blues will be a great statistic to keep Maresca's men on their toes.
Pedri remains a concern for Flick
Pedri, who is not only admired by the Barca faithful but also by opposition managers, will be sidelined for this fixture too. He sustained a tear in the distal femoral biceps of his left leg in late October, and the Clasico was the last time he featured. He is a vital cog in Flick's machinery, as he has hardly missed games under the German coach. The femoral biceps are part of the hamstring group at the back portion of the thigh, and this is not the first time he has succumbed to such an injury. Previously, in September 2021, he suffered a hamstring injury, which kept him out for three months. However, he is said to be recovering well and, as per Mundo Deportivo, has entered the final stage of his recovery.
Maresca hails Pedri and Flick before continental tie
Maresca, a Spaniard himself, has been an admirer of Pedri, who is often treated as one of the finest midfielders of his generation. The Chelsea boss, before the Barca game, spoke highly about Pedri and also of Flick's Barca.
"It’s not only a loss for Barcelona, it’s a loss for football because he has incredible quality," he said. "Flick’s Barca looks spectacular to me. Whenever I watch them, you can always learn something. Last year, they won La Liga and reached the Champions League semifinals. They do many things well, and they are a team that always wants to take the initiative. We will try to do the same."
Two other crucial members reintegrated into the squad
Club captain Frenkie de Jong, who has been one of Flick's most trusted personnel, served his suspension against Athletic Club and is set to make a return for the Chelsea game. Full-back Alejandro Balde, who received a blow to his head last week and was taken off at the lemon break, has travelled with the team to London.
