Marcus Rashford's PSG audition? Man Utd star still on french giants' radar ahead of Champions League quarter-final with Aston Villa as Luis Enrique eyes new forward this summer
Marcus Rashford came close to joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2022 and the French side have not given up hope on signing him from Manchester United.
- Rashford almost joined as Neymar replacement
- PSG still eye him as they seek new forward
- Will face French side in UCL on Wednesday