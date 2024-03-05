Marcus Rashford's Man Utd team-mates felt 'let down' by tequila-fuelled Belfast trip with forward losing senior status in dressing room as a result
Marcus Rashford's decision to party in Belfast until the early hours of the morning reportedly "let down" several of his Manchester United team-mates.
- Rashford on Belfast boozy bender in January
- Reports that Ten Hag relationship broken
- Latest information suggests team-mates also "let down"