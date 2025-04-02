‘Even when they're sleeping!’ - Marcus Rashford and Aston Villa sent party warning and set strict rules by boss Unai Emery ahead of crucial run of fixtures
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has sent out a strong message to his players ahead of a crucial run of fixtures at home and abroad.
- Villa heading into crunch fixtures at home and abroad
- Face Champions League tie with PSG next week
- Emery demands full focus from his players