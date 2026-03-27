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Marcelo Bielsa explains why he has not returned to Leeds in four years since emotional Elland Road sacking
The return of 'El Loco'
Bielsa’s return to the United Kingdom marks the first time the Argentine has coached in the country since February 2022. Appointed by Leeds in 2018, Bielsa famously ended the club's 16-year exile from the top flight by winning the Championship with 93 points in 2020. His high-intensity "Bielsa-ball" style led the Whites to a stunning ninth-place finish in their first Premier League season back. However, a defensive collapse in early 2022 - which saw his side concede 14 goals in just three games - led to his dismissal, a decision the veteran manager now admits was entirely justified given the club's precarious position at the time.
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Resisting the nostalgia
Speaking ahead of Uruguay's clash with England, Bielsa offered a rare, sentimental glimpse into his psyche regarding his former employers. He explained: "I have not been back because of the feelings of nostalgia. Sometimes we have to resist the feeling of going back and I want to keep those feelings of nostalgia.
"Being at Leeds gave me the most beautiful memories and one of the best gifts football has given me. The power that English football really has is based on the fans and the unconditional love of the supporters to build a great league. This English league would not be what it is if it were not for how their fans feel. For me, I was at Leeds for four years.
“But in three games, my team conceded 14 goals and it would be very difficult to survive that. I always understood it (getting the sack) as justified."
He added: “I wish that Leeds will be able to stay up because that is where they should be. The club is an institution with resources and footballers good enough to keep them up.”
A test of quality
Bielsa views the clash with England as a vital tactical barometer for his Uruguay squad, relishing the opportunity to test his philosophy against the highest level of competition.
The veteran manager explained: "Every match is an opportunity. Obviously I'm not unaware of the quality of the teams we're up against, but I always prefer that the games we play in demand the very best from us. And the speculation surrounding a match that happened four months ago, beyond the very difficult result I had to accept... for me, playing against the best always excites me."
He further elaborated on the unique challenge posed by the Three Lions: "Competing against an English team, given the history of English football and the type of competition in which 90 per cent of their players participate, is always a test that demands the best from us to overcome."
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Wembley and beyond
Following Friday's friendly at Wembley, Uruguay will travel to Turin to face Algeria at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday, marking their final preparations before the 2026 World Cup begins. Bielsa's side have been drawn into Group H for the summer showpiece, where they are scheduled to kick off their campaign against Saudi Arabia before facing Cape Verde and finally Spain.