'Why should I join you now?' - Marc Guehi 'maybe felt let down' by Liverpool after deciding to join Man City instead

Speaking to CasinoBeats, former City and Liverpool midfielder Hamann said: "Obviously Marc Guehi would have had the choice of a number of clubs. Bayern Munich were interested as well. He would have thought long and hard about it and what to do.

"I think he’ll play at Manchester City. He’s shown he is probably the best English centre-back at the moment. He plays really well for the national team.

"I heard that if Liverpool had paid a bit more in the summer they could have had him so maybe he thought that they had their chance to get him in the summer. Why should I join you now in the winter? Maybe he felt let down in a way. I don’t know. Maybe that was one of the reasons that affected his decision.

"I think he will be a very good player for Manchester City but then again they brought in 12 or 13 new players for an awful lot of money in the last 12 or 18 months and things are not really clicking for them either although not as bad as Liverpool.

"Will he regret moving to Manchester City? Probably not."