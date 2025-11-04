Getty Images Sport
'Many factors come into play' - Manuel Neuer and Vincent Kompany address talk of new Bayern Munich contract for veteran goalkeeper
Neuer's future at Bayern Munich not clear yet
There was intense speculation surrounding Neuer's future as a footballer after he announced his decision to retire from international football following Germany's quarter-final defeat to Spain at the 2024 European Championship. However, the rumours were dismissed after Neuer signed a new one-year extension with Bayern Munich earlier this year.
The 39-year-old continues to be a regular fixture in the starting lineup, playing in goal in 12 of the 15 games the Bavarian giants have contested in in the ongoing 2025-26 season. With the second half of the season fast approaching, the talk regarding Neuer's potential stay beyond next summer has started to intensify. Numerous reports over the past couple of weeks have claimed that Bayern are leading towards handing Neuer a new contract, which will see him remain at the Allianz Arena beyond his 40th birthday. Talks will reportedly take place in December.
"I have to take care of my bones," the iconic goalkeeper cheekily responded recently when asked about a possible contract extension. "It's getting late, and I'm already feeling it again," the 39-year-old said with a mischievous smile. "Let's see how it is when I get up."
Neuer and Kompany not taking any 'pressure' over new contract
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Neuer said: "I’m totally relaxed about it. The most important thing is what we do with our team. I already hinted at this in the mixed zone, that my well-being will also be important. I'm taking my time and being totally relaxed, at least over the winter. Many factors come into play. It's a question of health, fitness, and motivation. But also, what happens with the club next season. I can't answer that myself because it's still far too early. Then, of course, we can always talk. Everything plays a role."
Head coach Vincent Kompany also shared his two cents on the situation at the same press conference. "There's absolutely no need for time pressure," the Belgian said. "The important thing is that he enjoys himself and continues to perform as he is currently doing. And at some point, there will be a time when this is discussed. But it's not an issue right now in November."
Bayern have faith in Urbig
Any possible contract renewal would be a big blow to the development of Urbig, whom Bayern signed from Cologne in January earlier this year. He made 12 appearances in the injury-enforced absence of Neuer in the second half of the 2024-25 season, showing enough glimpses of his talent.
“When Jonas joined us, he immediately started in the Champions League against [Bayer] Leverkusen," Kompany told reporters last weekend. "Then came Inter Milan in the quarter-finals. He never disappointed; he helped the team when we needed it. During that time, we were very calm about his appearances. It was never about Jonas – I mean that in a positive way. He is part of our team, has shown that he can help us.
“We don’t need to increase the pressure on him. But when you have a keeper like Manuel Neuer, you can only build Jonas up calmly and not expect him to achieve everything Neuer has achieved in his career in just one or two games. We will build him up calmly. And when his moments come again, we will have just as much confidence in Jonas as we have had up to now."
Urbig does not seem too bothered about Neuer's potential renewal, claiming that he focuses on things he can control. However, he added that he is grateful to learn from the experienced duo of Neuer and Sven Ulreich.
“These are things I don't really concern myself with,” he told Rundschau recently. “Because it's not my place to comment on the decisions Manu makes, or the club makes. I concentrate on the day-to-day work with Manu, the goalkeeping team, and the squad. Our relationship is good; we work well together. It’s important to me to emphasise that we have a good relationship within the entire goalkeeping team. Manuel and Sven simply have an incredible amount of experience, which I can learn a lot from.”
Bayern await Paris Saint-Germain challenge
Die Roten's record-breaking 15-game winning streak faces a serious threat in the form of PSG, with the two heavyweights set to clash at Parc des Princes on Tuesday evening in a high-octane Champions League encounter. Kompany and his troops will be aiming to avenge the Club World Cup quarter-final loss.
