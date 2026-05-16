Manuel Neuer's Germany return 'a slap in the face' as Bayern legend criticises Julian Nagelsmann decision to name retired goalkeeper in World Cup squad

Matthaus has not held back in his assessment of the situation, suggesting that reintegrating Neuer at the eleventh hour is a major insult to those who have featured during the qualifying campaign. Speaking on Sky, he expressed his concerns regarding how the current number one, Oliver Baumann, has been treated.

“I don’t know what conversations have taken place,” Matthaus said. “It is a slap in the face of Oliver Baumann, especially if you haven't spoken to him yet. You should have prepared him for it – from a human point of view, you even had to. Manuel Neuer must, of course, also give Julian Nagelsmann the go-ahead that he is there. It's all speculation. The best goalkeeper is Manuel Neuer; he showed that too. Baumann has played great games.”