Mancini’s injury: how he is and when he might return – his condition, Gasperini’s comments and who could play in his place against Roma

Should Mancini be ruled out of Roma’s upcoming matches, the Giallorossi would lose a key player, particularly in terms of character and leadership. In that case, the manager would need to find a new defender to replace him, and the main candidate could well be Ghilardi, who has already filled his role at San Siro; the alternative could be the Polish player Ziolkowski, who has played in every position in Gasperini’s three-man defence. Celik has also been deployed on the right flank on several occasions; he could be an option, but this would likely only be the case if Wesley recovers in time to play on the wing.



