Manchester United: Zirkzee wants to return to Italy – Serie A is his priority; where could he go?

The question that now arises, essentially, is: if it is Italy, where might Zirkzee end up playing?

During the summer transfer window, numerous Serie A clubs could revolutionise their attacking line-up: Inter, Juventus, Milan, Napoli, and Roma themselves.

Chivu’s Nerazzurri could be interested should Marcus Thuram leave, be sold and generate a profit; Spalletti’s Bianconeri have already sounded out the player in the past and will have to deal with the futures of Openda and David; Allegri’s Rossoneri – the team he seemed destined for before Manchester United – will mainly have to resolve issues surrounding Gimenez, Nkunku and Fullkrug; Conte’s Azzurri – with whom he had already been linked in the past – might consider a player of his calibre, who is highly regarded by the Neapolitan manager; finally, Gasperini’s Giallorossi could return to the hunt for him following the failed deal in January.

So, will Italy once again be Joshua Zirkzee’s future? It is highly likely that Manchester United will certainly not feature in his plans.