Manchester United youngster JJ Gabriel makes history with an incredible UEFA Youth League hat-trick

Gabriel stole the show for Manchester United Under-19s during a dominant 5-0 victory against Sabah on Thursday. Amir Ibragimov and Jacob Watson gave the team an early lead, but it was Gabriel who truly shone at Leigh Sports Village.

The forward scored his first goal on the stroke of half-time, before adding two late strikes in the 85th and 87th minutes to secure the match ball. At just 15 years and 339 days old, Gabriel became the youngest player to ever score three goals for Manchester United in this competition, impressing a crowd that included director of football Jason Wilcox.