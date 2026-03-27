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Adam Wharton or Elliot Anderson? Man Utd legend told which midfielder will 'fit better' with Kobbie Mainoo as Red Devils eye Crystal Palace & Nottingham Forest stars
Hunting for Premier League pedigree
As United prepares for a significant summer overhaul, the focus has shifted toward securing domestic talent with proven top-flight experience. The club is scouring the market for a long-term successor to Casemiro, following the Brazilian veteran's announcement that he will depart Old Trafford at the end of the season. Despite a recent resurgence in form, the midfield anchor’s exit leaves a void that United aim to fill by returning to a historical recruitment model. By targeting emerging stars like Wharton and Anderson, they hope to emulate the successful captures of Roy Keane and Michael Carrick, ensuring both tactical continuity and the physical intensity required for European football.
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The verdict on Mainoo’s partner
Speaking exclusively to Paddy Power, Butt explained why he leans towards the Palace star when comparing the two targets, citing the need for technical bravery and Premier League experience to complement Mainoo.
“I really do like Adam Wharton, I’d prefer him over Elliot Anderson, but they're both really good players. Either one would be great. If you look at the history of Man United, they always bought the best young players in the league, the likes of Keane and Carrick. They are young midfielders that can get around the pitch, pass the ball, receive the ball in tight areas.
“I'd probably go for Wharton over Elliot Anderson. I think he would fit with Kobbie Mainoo better. Kobbie is playing a little bit more advanced, a role that suits him more than a deeper one.
“I'm sick of United getting players that are not used to the Premier League. A prime example was [Juan Sebastian] Veron. He was a world class superstar, he had unbelievable talent - and I mean unbelievable talent - but just couldn't get up with the speed of the Premier League.
“Wharton and Anderson have proved they can play in the league. Both can score goals, both are comfortable on the ball, really good at receiving the ball in tight areas.
“If you're going to play for Man United, you've got to be able to do that because it can be very, very intense when you go away from home and it's tight. You've got to be able to receive the ball in tight areas and be brave.”
Evolving for the Champions League
Butt warned that United's current squad depth is insufficient for the gruelling schedule of elite European competition, suggesting that relying on ageing stars and teenagers in central defence could be their undoing.
“If they go into the Champions League they're going to have to go and buy a few players to play more games with more intensity," Butt added. "You don't want to go in and just be a token gesture. United are a massive part of the Champions League's history. So they have to go in and do well.
“Wharton or Anderson we spoke about, I also think they could do with another midfielder as well to cover in the Champions League with all the games.
“Definitely a centre-back, maybe two, because [Harry] Maguire's not getting any younger. Even though he defends the box really well - and, he's done well again since Michael's come in - I think when he gets to a bigger amount of games with the Champions League and different opposition, not everyone's sitting in front of you, you can’t just sit back and defend.
“So we need someone to either replace Harry or play alongside him and let him get rest and [Lisandro] Martinez is always injured. [Ayden] Heaven and [Lenny] Yoro are still very young players. It's a lot to ask a centre-back to have them in and around every game at a high level."
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A crucial summer of transition
United face a pivotal period where recruitment must align with Carrick’s tactical evolution, particularly if the interim boss is handed the role on a permanent basis this summer. The hierarchy’s real test will be whether they heed Butt's advice by prioritising "Premier League-ready" stars and a senior centre-back over unproven, expensive imports from abroad before valuations skyrocket.