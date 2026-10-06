Manchester United launch new specialist role to combat ticket touting crisis at Old Trafford

Manchester United have officially launched a search for a Supporter Escalations Executive to address the persistent issue of ticket touts at Old Trafford.

The club have struggled with offenders purchasing tickets and reselling them at highly inflated prices. Based at the stadium, the newly appointed executive will serve as the primary point of contact for fans and will chiefly oversee thorough investigations into suspected instances of illegal ticket touting, ensuring all cases are handled fairly across the fanbase, according to the Manchester Evening News.