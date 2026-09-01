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Deadline Day drama! Manchester United launch late bid for Barcelona star Alejandro Balde as Red Devils push to complete stunning transfer
Red Devils eye late defensive reinforcement
Manchester United are refusing to give up on their pursuit of Balde, with Gerard Romero’s Jijantes FC reporting that the Red Devils have made a fresh approach in a last-ditch attempt to land the Barcelona defender.
The club has already spent significantly this summer, sanctioning a £150m rebuild of their midfield department. Michael Carrick has welcomed Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, and Carlos Baleba to the club, but the left-back position remains a primary concern for the coaching staff as the deadline approaches.
Earlier in the window, Newcastle United's Lewis Hall was identified as a priority target for the recruitment team at Old Trafford. However, the Magpies have remained steadfast in their refusal to sell the England international, leaving United to look elsewhere for immediate solutions.
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Negotiations with Mendes and Barca’s stance
United’s interest in Balde is not a new development, as the club held preliminary discussions with his representative, Jorge Mendes, toward the end of August. Despite those talks, it was initially believed that the defender would stay in Catalonia to fight for his place under Hansi Flick. However, his standing in the squad has become increasingly precarious.
Despite being named in the matchday squad for the recent fixture against Rayo Vallecano, Balde is yet to play a single minute of competitive football this season. The emergence of 19-year-old Xabi Espart, who has started all three of Barcelona’s opening league matches, has complicated Balde's future.
Furthermore, the return of Joao Cancelo on a free transfer has provided Flick with another high-quality option at full-back, further limiting Balde's path to the starting eleven.
Valuation hurdles and loan preferences
The primary obstacle remains the structure of the deal and the financial package required to satisfy Barcelona. Manchester United are understood to prefer a temporary loan arrangement to cover their needs for the current campaign.
Barcelona, however, are dealing with their own financial constraints and would much prefer a permanent sale to boost their coffers. The La Liga giants have made it clear that they are willing to listen to offers, but they are holding out for a permanent deal, valuing Balde at £34m.
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United turn down Salinas
United have been scouring the market for alternatives, but they have ruled out a move for Racing Santander’s Jorge Salinas. While Salinas has a relatively modest release clause of £13m, the club has decided not to pursue the Spain Under-19 international at this stage. Racing have already moved to secure a replacement for Salinas by signing Aaron Martin from Genoa, but United’s focus remains firmly fixed on Balde.
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