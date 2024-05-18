Man Utd's Harry Maguire backs calls to scrap VAR for all but one aspect of the game as Premier League clubs prepare to vote on abolishing technology
Harry Maguire has backed calls to scrap VAR for all but one aspect of the game, as Premier League clubs prepare to vote on the technology's future.
- Maguire backs calls to scrap VAR for subjective decisions
- Wolves put forward resolution to remove tech from PL
- Clubs set to vote ahead of 2024-25 season