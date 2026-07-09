Man Utd reveal where new 100,000-seater stadium will be built as Red Devils prepare to leave Old Trafford

The club emphasised that this specific location was intentionally chosen to remain alongside Old Trafford to preserve the history, traditions, and matchday rituals that are deeply sacred to the supporters. This step marks an important milestone in creating modern facilities without severing the club's emotional roots.

Collette Roche, CEO of new stadium development at United, said: "The publication of the Wharfside Masterplan marks another significant milestone in our journey to create a new world-class home for Manchester United at the heart of a vibrant and transformational district for Trafford and Greater Manchester. Together with our partners, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to deliver a destination that creates lasting benefits for supporters, local communities and the wider region for decades to come.

"The proposed stadium site is ideally located alongside Old Trafford, enabling us to preserve the heritage, traditions and matchday rituals that are so important to our supporters, while also providing the connectivity and infrastructure required to deliver a truly world-class fan experience.

"We are committed to building a world-class stadium with our supporters, not simply for them. Atmosphere, affordability and accessibility will remain at the heart of our plans, and we look forward to continuing our engagement with fans and other stakeholders as we move into the next phase of design and development."