Manchester City player ratings vs Paris Saint-Germain: Erling Haaland brace not enough to mask defensive capitulation

Manchester City’s defensive structural integrity vanished in a harrowing opening 45 minutes at the Etihad Stadium. Enzo Maresca’s side were repeatedly exploited in transition, trailing by three goals at the interval following strikes from Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, and Vitinha. The lack of central compactness allowed PSG to slice through City’s high line with ease, leaving the hosts facing a mountainous task in the second half.
While Erling Haaland displayed his typical predatory instincts to reduce the deficit twice, City’s fragility remained an issue. Maghnes Akliouche’s goal shortly after the hour mark effectively quelled the momentum of the comeback. Despite dominating 54% of possession and registering 27 shots, City’s inability to manage PSG’s counter-attacking speed resulted in a tactical failure that will leave Maresca questioning his side's balance between attack and defensive rest-prophylaxis.
GOAL rates Manchester City's players from Etihad Stadium.