Manchester City complete signing of Moroccan midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille on five-year deal

Speaking on his arrival, Bouaddi expressed his immense pride and delight at joining a club he believes is the best in the world. He highlighted the winning culture at the Etihad Stadium and his eagerness to develop under the guidance of manager Enzo Maresca.

"This is a very special day for me and my family," Bouaddi said. "Manchester City are, for me, the best Club in the world. It’s a dream to be here and be able to call myself a City player. I’ve watched City for many years, and I love their style of play. The squad is world-class and Enzo is a top manager."