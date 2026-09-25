In a decision that has sent shockwaves through the global football community, Manchester City have been found guilty of nearly every charge levelled against them by the Premier League. Sources familiar with the matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity, indicate that an independent commission has upheld 114 of the 115 allegations originally presented in early 2023.

These charges stem from an exhaustive four-year investigation that began after the publication of leaked documents by German outlet Der Spiegel in late 2018. The league's case focused on a period between 2009 and 2018, accusing the club of failing to provide accurate financial information and details regarding payments to staff and players.