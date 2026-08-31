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Manchester City exploring alternatives after Liverpool reject £80m bid for Cody Gakpo
City move for Gakpo rebuffed
Manchester City are officially exploring alternatives in the transfer market after Liverpool rejected their substantial approach for Gakpo, as per Sky Sports.
The Etihad outfit had identified the Dutch international as a primary target to bolster their attacking ranks, but their attempts to lure him away from Anfield have hit a significant roadblock.
Sources indicate that City reached out to the Merseyside club over the weekend after receiving positive signals that the player might be open to a high-profile switch across the North West. Despite the financial muscle shown by Enzo Maresca's side, Liverpool have remained steadfast in their valuation and squad requirements.
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Man City turn to alternatives after Gakpo bid rejection
The bid, which totaled a massive £80m including add-ons, was formally knocked back by Liverpool on Monday as the transfer deadline approached. While the prospect of receiving such a fee for the 27-year-old was tempting, the decision-makers at Anfield prioritized the stability of their squad over the immediate cash injection.
It is understood that Manchester City are exploring alternatives after Liverpool rejected their £80m bid for Gakpo, signaling that the champions may now pivot to other targets to ensure they have sufficient depth for their title defense.
Liverpool's replacement dilemma
The primary reason behind Liverpool's refusal to sanction the sale lies in their inability to secure a top-tier replacement in such a short timeframe. The club had been active in sounding out several options across Europe and the Premier League to ensure the forward line would not be left short-handed.
Among the names considered were Brighton's rising star Yankuba Minteh and Crystal Palace winger Ismaïla Sarr. However, negotiations for both players failed to reach a breakthrough, as their respective clubs were unwilling to sell late in the window or demanded fees that the Reds were not prepared to meet under the circumstances.
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Gakpo's evolving role at Anfield
The uncertainty surrounding Gakpo’s future has been heightened by the recent arrival of Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain. The French winger joined the Reds in a massive deal worth £106m plus potential add-ons that could see the total package rise by another £17m.
Barcola's arrival provides fierce competition on the left flank, which is Gakpo’s preferred position, leading to speculation that the Dutchman could be deemed surplus to requirements.
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