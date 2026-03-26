‘Manage with his ego’ - Why Zlatan Ibrahimovic did not become a coach as ex-AC Milan, Juventus, PSG & Man Utd striker avoids ‘chaos’ in the dugout

Ibrahimovic is still involved in the game, as a prominent figure behind the scenes at AC Milan, with a man that never shied away from billing himself as a ‘God’ in his playing days considered to have settled upon the perfect role.

Quizzed on whether Ibrahimovic would have brought too much “chaos” to management, Milan legend Ambrosini - speaking courtesy of BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL during an exclusive interview: “Zlatan found, right now, exactly what he has to do. I'm not sure he wants to be a manager. Maybe when you finish playing you start thinking: ‘Okay, what can I do? What am I able to do?’ And maybe it's normal that he thought: ‘Okay, I can be a manager’.

“But he realised that it's not the right role for him. Because he has to manage with his ego. The perfect way to manage with his ego is to stay above, not to think about 30 players every game. He needs to stay in the position that he is in right now. Close to the owner, not so close to the club like last year. Stay a step forward and see what happens - bringing his unbelievable knowledge of football, but not as a manager.”

Ibrahimovic was cut from the same cloth as five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo - in that he always demanded the best of himself and those that he worked alongside. Pressed on whether that mindset would have made coaching difficult, Ambrosini added: “Even the last years of his career, he changed. Because when he came back the last time with AC Milan, he realised that his team-mates were not as good as we were 10 years before. And this changes his way of staying in the locker room.

“Of course, bringing his power, bringing his confidence, bringing his ego. But realising that the players would need something more: ‘Okay, come here, I'm going to explain to you what you need to do in a different way’. That's why they won the last title.”