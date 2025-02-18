Man Utd youngsters blasted for failing to 'latch onto Cristiano Ronaldo's methods' as ex-Red Devils coach Benni McCarthy reveals why he is 'forever grateful' to CR7
Ex-Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy has hit out at the club's youngsters who did not take advantage of Cristiano Ronaldo's return in 2021.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ronaldo rejoined United in 2021
- McCarthy criticises youngsters not following his example
- Club have been on the decline since