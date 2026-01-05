From Europa League final woe to Grimsby embarrassment: Man Utd's top 10 worst moments under Ruben Amorim - ranked

Before the Manchester derby on September 14, 2025, Amorim was asked whether he or Pep Guardiola had bigger problems to resolve, given United were actually above City in the standings after three games of the new season.

"To compare me with the situation of Pep is just a joke," Amorim said. "I think we have bigger problems." He was right, too, as all of United's issues were laid bare during a 3-0 defeat to a team that had lost their previous two league games.

As well as lacking a real cutting edge (just two of their 12 shots were on target), United were once again wide open at the back, prompting further criticism of Amorim's preferred formation.

"When Ruben Amorim first came I was heartened by them playing three at the back," former United right-back Gary Neville said on Sky Sports. "But every single game he changes the back three, which tells me he is not sure which back three he should play.

"It was a nothing game from United. They are 14th in the league only four games in and we all said that they can't be getting to October where they are 14th or 15th in the league or the manager will be in trouble. There are a few games to go but they have to start winning quickly."