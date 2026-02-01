Goal.com
Live
Man Utd Women Liverpool 2026Getty Images
Jude Summerfield

Man Utd women's player ratings vs Liverpool: Ruthless Lisa Naalsund's double does the business as Red Devils climb into WSL's top three

Manchester United moved - at least temporarily - up to second in the Women's Super League as Lisa Naalsund's double helped Marc Skinner's side beat Liverpool 3-1 on Sunday. The Norwegian midfielder struck either side of Alice Bergstrom's equaliser before Fridolina Rolfo bagged a late third to help United pick up their third win in a row and put pressure on Chelsea before the Blues' clash with Manchester City.

The first half was filled with frustration for United as they failed to move the ball quickly enough to trouble Liverpool. However, the game thankfully sparked into life with three goals in the opening 15 minutes of the second period.

Naalsund did well to lift a shot into the roof of the net for the opener, but Liverpool drew level thanks to a scramble in the box from a corner which eventually saw Bergstrom prod in from close range. However, the visitors weren't level for long as Naalsund got her second of the game soon after, cutting onto her right foot and firing beyond Jennifer Clark.

Liverpool struggled to find a way back into the game and the contest was sealed when substitute Rolfo produced a composed finish late on.

GOAL rates United's players from Leigh Sports Village Stadium...

  • Manchester United v Liverpool - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Phallon Tullis-Joyce (5/10):

    Couldn't do much to prevent the goal and wasn't called into action all that much by Liverpool's attackers. 

    Jayde Riviere (7/10):

    Did well when up against Holland, winning most of their battles. Tenacious in the tackle regardless of the opponent.

    Maya Le Tissier (7/10):

    Heroically cleared the ball off the line twice before Bergstrom eventually turned it in. Made some important interventions.

    Dominique Janssen (5/10):

    A little too sloppy in possession, handing Liverpool promising positions with a series of bad passes, though she didn't end up getting punished for it.

    Anna Sandberg (6/10):

    Her end product was a little disappointing, but the Swede did all that was asked of her in defence.

    • Advertisement
  • Manchester United v Leicester City - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Hinata Miyazawa (7/10):

    Worked hard in the middle of the park and was frequently on hand to mop up any loose balls. Desperately wanted a goal late on but couldn't find the target.

    Julia Zigiotti Olme (8/10):

    Helped United turn over possession high up the pitch with her aggressive pressing and got herself an assist.

    Lisa Naalsund (9/10):

    Produced two quality finishes in what was ultimately a match-winning display from the 30-year-old, getting on the scoresheet for the first time since early November.

  • Jess Park Manchester United Women 2026Getty Images

    Attack

    Jess Park (7/10):

    Looked sharp in transition, especially in the second half, and set up Naalsund's first goal. Perhaps unlucky not to score herself.

    Elisabeth Terland (6/10):

    Nearly opened the scoring with an effort which was saved. Not at her most effective before being replaced.

    Melvine Malard (6/10):

    Booked after talking back to the referee but later played a great pass to put the gears in motion for the first goal.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Manchester United v Aston Villa - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Fridolina Rolfo (7/10):

    Was a bit quiet initially after her introduction but wrapped up the points with a good finish for her seventh goal of the season.

    Hanna Lundkvist (7/10):

    Came on to shore things up at the back and got an assist for Rolfo's strike.

    GabrielleGeorge (N/A):

    Not much time to make an impact as an 85th-minute substitute.

    Ellen Wangerheim (N/A):

    Was also part of the late triple-change as United looked to run down the clock.

    Lea Schuller (N/A):

    Another late introduction and may have got on the scoresheet if United's late attacks had worked out.

    Marc Skinner (7/10):

    Didn't get the best out of his side in the first half but the performance improved in the second period and the game was eventually wrapped up in comfortable style.

WSL
Leicester City WFC crest
Leicester City WFC
LEI
Manchester United Women crest
Manchester United Women
MAN
0