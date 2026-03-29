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Man Utd urged to swoop for 'gettable' Victor Osimhen as Nicky Butt claims Benjamin Sesko transfer has 'not quite worked'
Butt calls Osimhen 'the one'
Butt believes Victor Osimhen is the missing piece in the United puzzle as the club prepares for a significant summer transfer window.
Speaking to Paddy Power, the 1998-99 treble winner explained the logic behind targeting the former Napoli man: "I think he’d be the one. You’d like to think that players from Turkish sides are gettable. The recruitment team will not only look at the best players, but you’re looking at the ones that are gettable."
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Full package for United
With United edging closer to Champions League qualification, the recruitment team is reportedly planning for four major signings, and Butt believes the Galatasaray frontman should be at the top of the list for the well rounded package he brings.
He added: “You’re wasting time on certain players that you’re not going to get if they cost £120million. I think he’s powerful, quick, he can run in behind, he’s strong, has got a good touch, can score different types of goals, he’s good in the air.”
Concerns over Sesko
Butt's push for Osimhen comes amid growing concerns regarding Benjamin Sesko, who arrived at Old Trafford from RB Leipzig last summer. While the Slovenian has shown flashes of quality and delivered plenty of goals since the turn of the year, Butt argues that United are repeating past mistakes by placing too much pressure on young, unproven strikers rather than signing established stars who can deliver immediate results in the biggest competitions.
"It’s a difficult job to recruit players and maybe you go and find someone with potential but they keep doing that and it doesn’t quite work," Butt warned.
"Sesko has not quite worked. It’s the same mistake as Rasmus Hojlund. A young, unproven striker, a lot of money, too much weight on his shoulders. He’s scored a few goals and done well over the last few weeks but he’s not been a roaring success. Sesko might be ready in two or three years but not right now and definitely not in the Champions League."
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What comes next?
Sesko has hit nine goals in 26 Premier League games for United to date, but has yet to nail down a starting role under current boss Michael Carrick. He will hope to make an impact again when the Red Devils return to action after the international break at home to Leeds. However, if he doesn't over all of his critics like Butt by May, it's possible that United could turn to Osimhen or another world-class striker to lead the line from next season.