'Like a Rich Tea biscuit' - Man Utd slammed for throwing away another two-goal lead as humiliating stat emerges for Erik ten Hag

Getty Images SportSoham Mukherjee'Like a Rich Tea biscuit' - Man Utd slammed for throwing away another two-goal lead as humiliating stat emerges for Erik ten HagE. ten HagManchester UnitedFC Porto vs Manchester UnitedFC PortoEuropa LeagueManchester United were slammed for throwing away another two-goal lead against Porto as a humiliating stat emerges for Erik ten Hag.United went 2-0 up in the match within 20 minutesPorto came roaring back to take a 3-2 leadEmbarrassing stat emerges for Ten Hag's team