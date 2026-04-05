Man Utd told Scott McTominay ‘isn’t Bruno Fernandes’ but would ‘love to come back’ as former Red Devils star makes Napoli transfer claim

While the Scotland international netted 12 times in Serie A to help Napoli lift only their fourth title, Pallister was quick to differentiate him from Fernandes. The English giants have relied heavily on their Portuguese playmaker, and McTominay operates differently. Pallister explained: "You're talking about different styles of football, aren't you? He always had a goal threat in him. He's done it for Scotland, he's done it for Napoli. It would be interesting, wouldn't it, to see if somebody brought him into that position and said, ‘Right, you are going to be this attacking midfielder like Bruno.’ Listen, he’s not a Bruno Fernandes. He doesn't see the passes that Bruno does, but he gives you a goal threat. But I don't think, certainly at Manchester United, they'd play him in that position."