Man Utd submit shock transfer bid for PSG star to solve problem position as Sir Jim Ratcliffe kick-starts summer revolution

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeMan Utd submit shock transfer bid for PSG star to solve problem position as Sir Jim Ratcliffe kick-starts summer revolutionManchester UnitedManuel UgarteTransfersParis Saint-GermainPremier LeagueLigue 1Manchester United have reportedly tabled a bid for Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte as they look to strengthen their midfield.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMan Utd came up with shock bid for PSG midfielderLigue 1 champions rejected initial offerSir Jim Ratcliffe looking to bolster midfield positionArticle continues below