Manchester United have reportedly struck an agreement for Le Havre's Enzo Kana-Biyik, who is set to become Ruben Amorim's first summer signing.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Kana-Biyik is yet to make a first-team appearance

Will be a free agent in the summer

In advanced negotiations with Man Utd Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱